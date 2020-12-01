The ever-growing threat of climate change continues
To the Editor: One of the biggest threats to date, climate change, is affecting millions of people around the globe. From wildfires, to hurricanes, and a rise in temperatures, soon everyone will be feeling the dangerous effects of the looming threat.
Climate change is a massive problem and can leave one feeling hopeless over what they can do to help stop the dangers coming to our planet. But there is a legislative solution that can help curb the effects. It’s called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
This bill was brought forward to the House of Representatives in Washington last year with bipartisan support. It proposes placing a fee of $15 per metric ton on carbon at the source. And allowing this price to rise by $10 each year. This money would then be collected and returned equally to households.
When this bill is passed, it would create two million jobs, cut America’s emissions by at least 40% in 12 years, and help the economy. Similar carbon fee plans have worked in Canada and have shown great success in lowering emissions and returning money to the people.
MEGAN PARDOE
Westray Drive, Nashua