Hoarding supplies is very un-American

To the Editor: The coronavirus outbreak has panicked people into hoarding food, paper products and sanitizing compounds.

Consumers across the country are conducting binge purchases of these products and most supermarkets are reporting bare shelves and their difficulty in restocking these products.

This binging activity is very un-American.

There is no need for people to be stocking up on food and other supplies that will last for a year or more.

It is reported consumers are purchasing large quantities of toilet paper. Maybe they should be eating less so they can cut back on their defecation and use less toilet paper.

My wife and I shopped twice last week and we went through the express line of 12 items or less both times, which is typical food shopping for us.

It is reported that some people have been receiving their paychecks and going to supermarkets to shop for food, but they find empty shelves.

Supermarkets should limit the purchase of some items so there will be enough to go around.

As a country we have to provide much better consideration for our fellow Americans.

Everyone should be able to purchase needed food and other essentials for their families.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry

Monday, March 16, 2020
