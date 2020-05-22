The liberal pathogen
To the Editor: The co-authored, well-written op-ed by college seniors Lindy Hamilton and Michael T. Parsons, (“Trump fails and Class of 2020 pays the price”) was a piece of writing worthy of what my grandmother use to say, “You’re doing a great job, but you’re doing it all wrong.”
It’s hard to blame the two of them though, since it’s abundantly clear they are a product of the UNH and Dartmouth four-year liberalism indoctrination and have been infected by the liberal pathogen. They also assume their entire 2020 graduating class is with them in their plan to unseat one of the greatest presidents this country has ever had.
The college’s liberal pathogen creates in many, with apologies to President John F. Kennedy, a “what-my-country-can-do-for-me” mindset. If the colonists had been infected with this pathogen when the founding fathers were drafting the Declaration of Independence, they never would have had the fortitude to break from the tyrannical rule of King George III.
Unless the graduates of 2020 can find the cure for liberalism, this country is headed for even tougher times. I’m hoping Lindy and Michael, and the rest of their classmates, will see the light, realize that their hands being tied behind their backs is all in their imagination and find a cure for the liberal pathogen before it’s too late.
TOM CRONIN
Newton