Trump distortions continue
To the Editor: We had that 1980s made-for-TV movie “The Day After” about nuclear exchange between Russia and the United States. Now we are at the day after of 2020 elections and voting. Out-of-whack President Donald Trump is making up and distorting what happens with a democracy’s election. He wants vote counting stopped in some states but continued in others, depending on help he sees to staying in our White House another term.
That nuclear exchange movie woke up a lot of people, though we still maintain, along with the other nuclear nations, such destructive power that our planet could not survive. Wake up, America. This time wake up about an ill president breaking all rules like a bull trapped in a China shop.
I’m also today thinking of the 1995 movie “The Madness of King George,” when that British king with whom we parted ways in our American Revolution had porphyria, a disease affecting his blood and turning his urine blue while making him insane. Our president has the appearance of insanity and the many who are of the ilk to take advantage of his condition overlook it. They don’t care what happens to our very diverse population, even in this pandemic time, or to our economy, or to our school-age children (including my grandchildren). They want only to keep power and make money. A sick Trump sets them up.
LYNN RUDMIN CHONG
Sanbornton