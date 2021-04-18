NH Outdoor Advantage
To the Editor: The Union Leader’s denunciation of the new Outdoor Recreation Office not only misses the boat on the emerging outdoor economy but falls hook, line and sinker for defending old-school ideology in the face of current economic data.
From the smallest rural towns to the most densely packed cities, outdoor recreation is a vast and powerful economic engine that creates $2.8 billion in spending, $528 million in tax revenue, $1.3 billion in wages across 37,000 jobs, and represents 3.2% of the New Hampshire economy (ninth highest in the country). The Union Leader’s editorials reveal it can’t see the forest for the trees when right here, hidden in plain sight, is the state’s competitive advantage, and it’s called the great outdoors.
Sure, the outdoors has been “used”, as you say, for purposes of tourism and business development, but it’s high time we shift our policy orientation toward maintaining our natural resources as every business owner knows quality control is critical to ensure a repeat customer base. Organizations such as Granite Outdoor Alliance have unearthed an enthusiastic private sector rallying to find its industry voice and collaborate in partnership with the new OR office. So, while young workers trip over each other to work for NEMO in Dover or Adventure Ready Brands in Littleton, and communities like Franklin and Bethlehem leverage their natural assets and cater to an experience-based lifestyle, we’ll still happily answer the phone when the Union Leader calls to learn about the N.H. Outdoor Advantage, whenever that time comes.
TYLER T. RAY
North Conway