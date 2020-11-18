Sandbagged by Mitch
To the Editor: Any close election has many factors that can impact the outcome. When it is this close each one can be blamed. In the 2020 election, Mitch McConnell is one such cause. Why? Because he promoted his own agenda to the detriment of the president’s. Here are examples that had an impact on the result.
President Donald Trump called on Congress to provide a revised immigration policy. Mitch could have driven for a conservative policy. Without this the president was left holding the bag — one that included children in cages and totally lost parental records. This did not play well with suburban moms, a key demographic in swing states.
The president called from early in his campaign for a replacement for Obamacare. Mitch tried for the repeal, but did not provide the replacement, resulting in a loss for the president. Moreover, this surfaced the attacks on Sen. John McCain that may well have cost the president Arizona.
The president actively tried to find a path to a second stimulus agreement, with the clear risk that Mitch was in his way. A second stimulus agreement would have brought support to unemployed workers in swing states as well as extended the economic recovery. A check arriving for every U.S. adult prior to the election would have made a difference. Voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were abandoned.
Mitch did manage to change the rules and pack the courts with conservative judges and get himself reelected.
JIM ISAAK
Bedford