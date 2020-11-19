The other side of Nashua’s purchase of new school
To the Editor: As usual, the Union Leader only gave one side of the story to the Nashua taxpayers on the purchase of the new school.
The Union Leader neglected to point out that because of remote learning 860 students have pulled out of public schools within Nashua. This is per the official October 2020 enrollment comparison from the Nashua Board of Education. The Union Leader also neglected to state that 49.39% of the enrollment decrease was for pre-K students. Pre-K enrollment went from 326 to 165 students and no one bothered to bring this fact up when asked by the Union Leader?
The Union Leader also neglected to point out that because of the decrease in enrollment in Nashua, schools will have a decrease in financial aid of approximately $3,200,200. How is Nashua going to make up for this money?
Also, in looking over the purchase and sale agreement that was in the Board of Aldermen meeting on Nov. 10, 2020, it states the following:
Installment #1 – paid at closing $430,000
Installment #2 – paid on or before September 30, 2021 $170,000
Installment #3 – paid on or before September 30, 2022 $250,000
Installment #4 – paid on or before September 30, 2021 $725,000
This shows me that a lot of people in city hall are not reviewing the purchase and sales on 55 Franklin because it clearly shows that the $750,000 must be paid on or before Sept. 30, 2021.
These may not be big points for the Union Leader, but it is very important to Nashua residents. It shows that more investigative journalists are required.
LAURA COLQUHOUN
Greenwood Drive, Nashua