The route of all evil
To the Editor: Allow me this, my countrymen
Both newcomers and denizens
Our national heart is breaking
All while the rich keep taking
Some make plans in muck and mire
Some act upon a pure desire
Please know that love begins at home
First to our own, not foreign thrones
Humanitarianism
Looks nothing like globalism
The former feeds the hungry earth
The latter makes rich wallets burst
Question all who seek great power
Judging us from ivory towers
Search for the light in everyone
For dark hearts thrive on tidy sums
DAVID PROULX
Ashland