The shame is we need ‘Parents Bill of Rights’
To the Editor: In the most beautiful country in the world, with freedoms like no other, that such a law titled “A Parents’ Bill of Rights” is even necessary, but here we are, living in the twilight zone.
Meet 11-year-old KC. KC is autistic. She had a booster shot a week ago. She got a headache, went to the school nurse. KC was asked if she had her recent immunization against COVID. KC said no because she didn’t understand the question. The nurse gave her another shot. KC’s heart was racing later that evening. KC suffered a heart attack from double immunization.
Meet sixteen-year-old Suzie who got caught with fentanyl. The school counselor feared that the punishment of Suzie’s father would be too severe, so they withheld this critical information. Suzie died a week later in the girl’s locker room from an overdose.
Meet 10-year-old Nicholas who looked just like dad. Nicholas’s parents got divorced. Mom is a bitter, angry divorcee. Nicholas came home from school after a lesson on genderism. He told mom, “I think I wanna be a girl?” Mom booked flights a week later, took Nicholas to the state of California, they returned four weeks later after Nicholas’s genital amputation.
If this bill does not get passed, you may become the parent of a KC, Freddie, Suzie or Nicky (who may or may not be fictional characters). Our good leaders at the state house have introduced Senate Bill 272. Please call your local representatives and have them support this bill.
RUTH CLOUGH
Wolfeboro
