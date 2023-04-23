The shame is we need ‘Parents Bill of Rights’

To the Editor: In the most beautiful country in the world, with freedoms like no other, that such a law titled “A Parents’ Bill of Rights” is even necessary, but here we are, living in the twilight zone.

