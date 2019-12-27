The way of Ukraine
To the Editor: 2020 needs to be the year the New Hampshire Legislature kills the proposed Boston-to-Concord passenger rail proposal.
The reason is right on the rails, it’s a kleptocratic idea that has simply gone on too long. There are examples that exist and they are far and they are wide.
In mid-December Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled an empire building railroad infrastructure project called the Crimean Bridge, a $3.7 billion dollar rail expansion near the Black Sea. Proponents of this massive state spending argue, just as they do in New Hampshire, how the local economic conditions will improve with these new shiny trains while the real agenda remains completely turgid and murky — in this case Russia gains sovereignty and control over the Ukraine.
This is kleptocracy via rail.
The situation would be even worse in New Hampshire. If the legislature continues to allow the Boston-to-Concord proposal to proceed, Massachusetts will have most if not all of the sovereign control, including massive state spending, state-subsidized revenues, cost-overruns and whatever political-based muck gets dredged up and sent up the line to Concord.
New Hampshire is in rail danger of becoming a Ukraine if it isn’t one already.
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem