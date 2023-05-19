To the Editor: In their op-ed against the Parents’ Bill of Rights (SB 272), Reps Mel Myler and Linda Tanner expressed concern that some parents would be uncomfortable if their children came out as transgender. But that’s exactly why we need parental rights.
There is no such thing as transgender child, just boys and girls who are wonderful as they are and who don’t need hormones and surgery to be their authentic selves. Gender dysphoria is a real and rare condition that historically affected about 0.01% of the population; a discomfort that usually resolved itself by the time a child reached adulthood. Transgenderism is an entirely imaginary condition spreading as a social craze. If there were any science to it, physicians would diagnose children with blood tests, MRIs, and behavioral scales instead of having them diagnose themselves based on TikTok videos, cartoon unicorns and gender stereotypes.
Moms and dads need to know that if their children are being deceived into thinking that they were born in the wrong bodies and then led down a path of chest binders, opposite-sex hormones, and double mastectomies resulting in rib damage, the inability to breastfeed, infertility, osteoporosis, blood clots, high blood pressure, cancer, early menopause, vaginal and urinary atrophy, and early dementia. Parents need SB 272 to protect their children from a dangerous ideology.
