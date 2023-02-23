These pro-life bills will put an end to radical abortion access
To the Editor: The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee recently considered three pro-life bills, HB346, HB562, and HB591. Abortion advocates have decried these bills as regressive, anti-abortion, and “controlling women’s bodies.” Firstly, I am pleasantly surprised that leftist pro-choicers have suddenly discovered what a woman is again, just in time to defend radical abortion access.
HB 346 requires doctors to give medical care to born children who survive abortions, which simply applies medical rights to born persons and holds doctors to their oath “to do no harm.”
HB562 requires underaged girls to get consent from their parents to have an abortion. Until recently, this position was rational to the pro-choice advocates, as parental rights were respected. However, in rejecting his bill, current advocates have abandoned common sense positions that protect parental rights and young impressionable girls.
HB591 protects unborn babies once a heartbeat has been detected. This “heartbeat” bill is reasonable because a heartbeat is irrefutable evidence of life, meaning that unborn babies are categorically and undeniably alive and, as a human baby, they have the right to life as guaranteed by the state’s constitution.
The vitriol from the anti-life, pro-abortion proponents is shocking and troubling because the facts of life are being ignored for the most vulnerable and innocent in our society. In rejecting these bills, today’s pro-choice movement has dispensed with safe, legal, and rare, and instead obsessively demands policies of wherever, however, whenever. Therefore, HB346, HB562, and HB591 are common sense bills that should become law.