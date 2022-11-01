Independent voting Democrat

To the Editor: Citizens in New Hampshire have a reputation for being independent and voting across party lines. I first registered in Manchester to vote as a Democrat in honor of my grandfather’s service to our state legislature. Since that time, I have not hesitated to vote for a Republican or an independent I felt was better suited to serve our interests in Concord or Washington.

