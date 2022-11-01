To the Editor: Citizens in New Hampshire have a reputation for being independent and voting across party lines. I first registered in Manchester to vote as a Democrat in honor of my grandfather’s service to our state legislature. Since that time, I have not hesitated to vote for a Republican or an independent I felt was better suited to serve our interests in Concord or Washington.
I’m sad to say, those days are over:
U.S. Senate and congressional Republicans now openly discuss their desire to eliminate, privatize, or raise the age for Social Security and Medicare — our money they’re supposed to safeguard.
Congressional Republicans voted more than 50 times to end the Affordable Care Act, with no alternative for people who depend on it.
The GOP-appointed Supreme Court has overturned 50 years of settled law protecting choice, with broad Republican support for a national abortion ban were they to regain power.
In Concord, our Republican dominated Executive Council has voted four times to defund reproductive counseling, cancer screening, and treatment for the poorest Granite Staters. In October 2021, the Executive Council voted 4-1 against accepting $27 million in federal relief related to COVID vaccination efforts.
These actions are not just out of step with New Hampshire voters. They are cruel. And they do not serve the people of the Granite State.
Therefore, my choice this year is simple: I’m voting for integrity, compassion, and the common good. I’m voting for Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, and Tom Sherman, and every Democrat on the ballot.