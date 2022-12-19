To the Editor: If our Congressional delegation in D.C. (all Democrats) really wanted to preserve New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, they could take action to do so. Sen. Joe Manchin of W.Va. bargained for a pipeline in his state and got it. He was foiled by jealous Republicans but otherwise was successful with the Democrat Party.
We have four Democrat representatives in Washington, two senators and two representatives. You would think they could accomplish more than not going to a White House sponsored ball. They could as true representatives of New Hampshire, rather than representatives of the big government crowd. What would happen if Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan said they would caucus with Republicans if their party continued to betray our state. They would be joining Senator Susan Collins from Maine (and a few others) as moderate senators, as they both advertised in their campaigns. Not only would this affect the primary situation, it might actually soften the extreme language and effort expended by both sides in Congress.
Perhaps our two representatives could perform the same way considering their campaign ads. If any of this happened, the Democrat Party would abandon its quest to run a Joe Biden basement campaign in 2024 and it would preserve the economic kick our state gets from showing the rest of the country the true character of the candidates in our rough and tumble retail primaries. What do you say senators?