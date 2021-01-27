Think it through before defunding the police
To the Editor: There are factions within the U.S. that would eliminate sworn law enforcement, or at least severely hamper their ability to perform their sworn duty. Their euphemism is “defund the police.” There are other factions that want to dismantle the Second Amendment,and confiscate firearms from individual law-abiding citizens. Probably these two factions are the same. None the less, if you think that way or are leaning that way, then let’s think this through.
If these factions are successful, and, there are no police or severely limited law enforcement, and firearms are confiscated from law-abiding citizens, then the only groups possessing these weapons would be the government (FBI, U.S. Marshalls, the military etc.) and by definition criminals, gangs, thugs, thieves, murderers, organized crime, etc.
Not sure which of those 2 groups concerns me the most. What are you thinking?
JOHN WATKINS
Hudson