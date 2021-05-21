Don’t call kids inmates
To the Editor: I was shocked and saddened to read a story about the Youth Detention Center in your paper a few weeks ago where the word “inmates” was used to characterize the children placed there. I suspect that the use of the word was purposeful. Have you or any of your readers any idea that the majority of children, through no fault of their own, were placed there over the last five decades? Some of the children sent there were as young as 10 and 11. Most were there as victims of child abuse and neglect or at the mercy of a system that didn’t always care. Words matter, especially when we are talking about children. Please select yours more carefully.
JENNY SHEEHAN
Durham