Ad hoc thought police will make sure teachers obey
To the Editor: In a recent op-ed, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut accused “rogue” teachers who acknowledge there’s such a thing as diversity of gender and sexual identity of undermining the “sacred trust” given them by parents. New Hampshire’s “Divisive Concepts” law gives teeth to this dangerous idea, putting teachers at risk of being reported to the state thought police.
I’m both sad and relieved that our young grandchildren attend public school in a different state, where they’re free to talk about nature walks and birthday celebrations with their moms and us. None of their friends are confused or distressed that there are different kinds of families, because no one tells them they should be. I’m also thankful their teachers don’t have to worry about losing their license because someone thinks stories with rainbows and themes of friendship and acceptance are part of some nefarious “gay agenda.”
Edelblut claims “activist teachers” are undermining family values. What values is he talking about? In my family, we value love, respect, kindness, generosity, and community. We value curiosity, education, caring for one another, and serving the greater good. Everyone is free to believe whatever weird conspiracy theories they like, but when those beliefs become the basis for public policy, and threaten the careers of teachers and the well-being of children, it is time for everyone who shares our values to speak up.