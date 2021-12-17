To the Editor: Three hours and seven minutes is a very long time to sit in front of your big screen television in the White House as Commander in Chief and do absolutely nothing as the capital of the United States of America is invaded, over-run and ransacked by self-made militias and angry delusional Trump supporters.
Three hours and seven minutes is a very long time to do absolutely nothing while your Vice President and the Speaker of the House are hunted down and threatened to be hanged.
Three hours and seven minutes is a very long time for the supposed Law and Order president to do absolutely nothing while these so-called patriots torture, maim and murder capitol police officers. Blue Lives Matter? Obviously not to him.
It is our duty as citizens of the United States to demand justice. If Donald J. Trump was in the military and responded the way he did on January 6th, he would have been court martialed and in prison for dereliction of duty.
(In U.S. Court of Military Appeals case, U.S. v. Powell, the Court stated that a person is guilty of the offense of dereliction of duty when he or she willingly or negligently fails to perform his or her duties or by performing such duties in a culpably inefficient manner.)
Our Republican representatives in the House and Senate and our local Republican representatives must not pretend this was anything but what it was. A treasonous coup to keep the former president in power illegally.