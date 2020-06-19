Three-strikes rule would reduce misconduct
To the Editor: The Minneapolis Police Department made a critical error with regard to the handling of the killing of George Floyd in waiting until Derek Chauvin had 18 complaints against him before firing him for his actions.
This resulted in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin’s chokehold caused the African-American’s death. The other three officers also face charges in connection with that incident. All four officers have been terminated.
“Three strikes, you’re out” would be a good rule to follow for all police departments going forward. President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order calling for a national police database so that departments can share information with each other about their officers to ensure that misconduct will not resurface elsewhere.
