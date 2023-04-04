Be aware of new perils as tick season gets underway

To the Editor: I went for a hike in the woods recently and realized it’s time to start checking myself and my dog for ticks. The temperatures are warming to above 40 degrees Fahrenheit and in many places the snow cover is melted. This is the time ticks are starting to stir. I’m a family practice doc and have already started to check for tick-borne disease in a few of my clinic patients. I look for body aches, fever, fatigue, and headache. A spreading red patch that begins to look pale in the center can also be a sign of early tick disease, particularly Lyme. Unlike colds and flu there is no congestion or cough with tick-borne diseases.

Monday, April 03, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023