Be aware of new perils as tick season gets underway
To the Editor: I went for a hike in the woods recently and realized it’s time to start checking myself and my dog for ticks. The temperatures are warming to above 40 degrees Fahrenheit and in many places the snow cover is melted. This is the time ticks are starting to stir. I’m a family practice doc and have already started to check for tick-borne disease in a few of my clinic patients. I look for body aches, fever, fatigue, and headache. A spreading red patch that begins to look pale in the center can also be a sign of early tick disease, particularly Lyme. Unlike colds and flu there is no congestion or cough with tick-borne diseases.
The two most common tick-borne diseases in New Hampshire are Lyme and Anaplasmosis. A tick-borne disease called Babesiosis is now considered endemic in the state also. The rise in Babesiosis is thought to be due to the warming climate making it hospitable for ticks normally found further south to migrate and thrive here.
To prevent disease, check yourself for ticks everyday. Consider permethrin spray or wash for your clothing. Also, talk with your vet about pet tick medicine. Please continue to go outside for activity everyday, but make sure to check yourself when back inside.
Let’s all have a lot of great outdoor time this spring and summer but let’s be tick safe. You can learn more about tick-borne disease on the state Dept. of Health and Human Services website at bit.ly/3KsCfhr.