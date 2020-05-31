Elect a female president
To the Editor: It’s past time for America to have a female president and a president who believes in our rights and the constitutional limitations on government. Yet again, the two establishment parties have presented us with disappointing candidates. Joe Biden and Donald Trump offer nothing but hate, anger and a continuation of the usual irresponsible economic policies and steady erosion of our constitutional rights.
The Libertarian Party has nominated an educated, honest, articulate female candidate — Professor Jo Jorgensen — who has the personality and skills needed to be an effective president. A professor of psychology, Jorgensen has the skills to communicate with human beings of all types. She is honest, articulate and diplomatic. Trump only builds walls. Biden divides people. Jorgensen builds bridges. Jorgensen deserves to be our first female president and America needs her badly. Voters owe it to themselves to learn about this candidate and a good place to start is at her campaign website.
ROBERT A. DANIEL
Foxwood Circle, Manchester