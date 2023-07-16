Letter: Time for GOP to abort this paragon of sleaze Jul 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Time for GOP to abort this paragon of sleazeTo the Editor: Four words for Donald Trump: liar, loser, abuser, cheat.It’s time to move on — he is just not worth it!JIM RIDDLEHillsborough Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, July 13, 2023 Letter: Sununu executive order exposes Zionist dishonesty Sununu order exposes Zionist dishonesty Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Letter: Casino at Pheasant Lane Mall can't be rushed Casino in Nashua mall shouldn’t be rushed Letter: DeSantis is dangerous, Trump is even worse DeSantis is dangerous, Trump is even worse Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Letter: Invest in our values Investing in our values Sunday, July 09, 2023 Letter: An observation Letter: Immigration updates needed Letter: Job Well Done Friday, July 07, 2023 Letter: Social promotion, bad parenting Letter: Tolerance does not imply unilateral agreement Thursday, July 06, 2023 Letter: National spotlight for Granite State gymnasts National spotlight for Granite State gymnasts Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Casino at Pheasant Lane Mall can't be rushed Letter: Sununu executive order exposes Zionist dishonesty Letter: Teachers aren't to blame for failing schools Letter: An observation Letter: Invest in our values Letter: Job Well Done Letter: Immigration updates needed Letter: DeSantis is dangerous, Trump is even worse Letter: Smoke you're seeing is climate change Letter: Tolerance does not imply unilateral agreement Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, July 16, 2023 Kathleen Sullivan: Did Sununu hit snooze? Democrats awake, GOP waits Friday, July 14, 2023 George Will: The U.S. debt tsunami meets with a reflexive, mindless bipartisan shrug John Stossel: College racism Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Garrison Keillor: Canada is burning but we're doing OK Betsy McCaughey: All racism is evil, Supreme Court rules Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT