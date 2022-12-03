Calls for new SOS

To the Editor: On Dec. 7 legislators from all over NH will gather at the State House to elect a new Secretary of State. I am writing to ask NH voters to contact your legislators, and ask them to vote for a new Secretary of State who will actively work to protect and modernize our NH election procedures. The current acting SOS has been part of the office as Deputy Secretary since 2002, and he has supported laws that make it harder and more complicated for voters in NH to vote. His office also supports an election procedure which makes it difficult for overseas military members to vote in time during the next general election.

CORINNE DODGE
Derry
 
 
