To the Editor: On Dec. 7 legislators from all over NH will gather at the State House to elect a new Secretary of State. I am writing to ask NH voters to contact your legislators, and ask them to vote for a new Secretary of State who will actively work to protect and modernize our NH election procedures. The current acting SOS has been part of the office as Deputy Secretary since 2002, and he has supported laws that make it harder and more complicated for voters in NH to vote. His office also supports an election procedure which makes it difficult for overseas military members to vote in time during the next general election.
It is time for a change and for fresh voices to work to modernize the Office of SOS. The election of a new SOS should not be a partisan vote. Ask your legislators to support former Senator Melanie Levesque for this position. She is a small business owner and her past position as Chair of the Senate Election Law Committee puts her in a unique position to update the technical online services of the SOS office so as to better serve the needs of all NH Voters. She is committed to expanding voting rights for every NH voter, ensuring that our elections are safe and secure, protecting our First in the Nation Primary, and streamlining processes for NH businesses and organizations.