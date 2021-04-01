Raise NH’s minimum wage
To the Editor: As a small business owner, I am writing because we need to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $12 an hour in New Hampshire. While Democrats have been working for years to increase the minimum wage, Governor Chris Sununu has twice vetoed legislation that would do just that. Surrounding states have already adjusted their minimum wage — in Massachusetts it is $13.50, in Maine it’s $12.15 and in Vermont $11.75. But New Hampshire continues to be an outlier because our governor and Republicans in the State House refuse to give Granite Staters a living wage.
This wage increase is supported by our Democratic congressional delegation, including Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both of whom were Granite State governors and understand the positive impact a wage increase would have on the economy.
I encourage our governor to move on this minimum wage increase to help workers. He must act as soon as possible to relieve the burden our citizens face during this stressful recovery. Unfortunately, with Sununu’s record of vetoing a higher minimum wage, the only solution might be ensuring that we have Democratic majorities and a Democratic governor in Concord.
NATALIE KELLEY
Sanbornville