GOP, get your house in order
To the Editor: We now have our second Republican State representative post anti-Semitic pictures and statements then denying it. Both James Spillane and Dawn Johnson are fully aware of the power of their statement and obviously believe that their views are acceptable. Spillane threatened Black Lives Matter supporters in November yet he continues to represent Deerfield. Where is New Hampshire heading, a state that has the motto of Live free or Die? We have always had an attitude of respect despite our differences. Now we hear that Corey Lewandowski, a man who can’t control his words or his body, wants to run for office to save New Hampshire. He belongs to the above group and would add to the poison and ugliness.
Now is the time for Republicans to step up and clean house. There is work to be done and this is not helping the people of New Hampshire.
SUSAN SEIDNER
Pembroke