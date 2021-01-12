GOP, get your house in order

To the Editor: We now have our second Republican State representative post anti-Semitic pictures and statements then denying it. Both James Spillane and Dawn Johnson are fully aware of the power of their statement and obviously believe that their views are acceptable. Spillane threatened Black Lives Matter supporters in November yet he continues to represent Deerfield. Where is New Hampshire heading, a state that has the motto of Live free or Die? We have always had an attitude of respect despite our differences. Now we hear that Corey Lewandowski, a man who can’t control his words or his body, wants to run for office to save New Hampshire. He belongs to the above group and would add to the poison and ugliness.

Now is the time for Republicans to step up and clean house. There is work to be done and this is not helping the people of New Hampshire.

SUSAN SEIDNER

Pembroke

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Monday, January 11, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Friday, January 08, 2021
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's time to release ICE detainees held in NH

To the Editor:  On December 15th, it was announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has hit Strafford County jail, infecting 16 ICE detainees. Since April, activists have been urging for the release of civilly detained immigrants. While some medically vulnerable immigrants were released, Strafford C…