Time for this mendacious failed leader to concede
To the Editor: In 2016 when Trump won the election, he screamed that there was widespread voter fraud. The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was disbanded after its efforts failed to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Here we are in 2020 and again Trump screams voter fraud, meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security announces that this election was the most secure U.S. election ever.
The Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee Report found overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has dismissed these facts because Vladimir Putin told him that Russia was not involved and he had to take Putin at his word, yet he is baselessly accusing American citizens of committing fraud in the 2020 election.
In March, Trump declared war on COVID-19. He has now allowed the enemy to occupy the White House. This is the first time since the War of 1812 that a president has lost the White House to the enemy.
Trump has allowed the federal deficit to grow at alarming rates even before COVID. With a healthy economy in 2019 the deficit grew faster than our increase in domestic product. 2019 brought a deficit of nearly a trillion dollars. All while Trump funneled federal funds to his family members and businesses.
It is time for this mendacious kleptocratic failed leader to concede so that we can rebuild the damage that he has caused to our great country.
CRAIG CUNNINGHAM
Derry