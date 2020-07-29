Time for mask mandate

To the Editor: It’s high time Governor Chris Sununu sees the light and orders a statewide mask mandate.

The scientific evidence for mask use as a means of preventing or reducing the spread of COVID-19 is overwhelming. If Mr. Sununu is at all serious about helping businesses to re-open, helping preserve jobs, avoiding a tidal wave of evictions, helping our schools re-open in some capacity, reducing deaths (far too many already-shameful) and reducing illness rates, he can improve the odds for all those things by simply issuing a statewide mask mandate.

There are so many reasons why this makes sense and no reasons not to do it.

ERNEST ROY

Northfield

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
