Time for mask mandate
To the Editor: It’s high time Governor Chris Sununu sees the light and orders a statewide mask mandate.
The scientific evidence for mask use as a means of preventing or reducing the spread of COVID-19 is overwhelming. If Mr. Sununu is at all serious about helping businesses to re-open, helping preserve jobs, avoiding a tidal wave of evictions, helping our schools re-open in some capacity, reducing deaths (far too many already-shameful) and reducing illness rates, he can improve the odds for all those things by simply issuing a statewide mask mandate.
There are so many reasons why this makes sense and no reasons not to do it.
ERNEST ROY
Northfield