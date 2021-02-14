Time to save paper mills was under Gov. Shaheen
To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Councilor Joe Kenney are leading an effort to save paper manufacturing in New Hampshire. It’s questionable whether this effort can find success.
The paper industry has existed in New Hampshire since before the Civil War employing thousands of workers in this heavily forested state. The North Country was a large presence and its high-producing mills at times led the world in production and quality.
Today, all of this history is gone.
One of the last remaining mills at Gorham is attempting to emerge once again from bankruptcy into consumer markets that largely no longer exist and back into a globally competitive and struggling industry with an aging infrastructure and skilled workforce requirements that almost do not even exist. Still, this reaching idea is meeting with optimism from the governor and state officials.
“Its been a vital part of the North Country economy,” the governor says.
This isn’t enough. If there were a time to save paper manufacturing in New Hampshire it would have been during the popular reign of Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, 1996-2002.
I was in the legislature back then and I know there were substantive proposals to save this industry through state capital investment, infrastructure, trade missions, tax credits and local decision making. Gov. Shaheen showed only an interest in alignment for a U.S. Senate campaign.
Nothing in Concord has changed.
STEVEN J. CONNOLLY
Bethlehem