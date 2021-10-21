Stop playing political games with sentencing of criminals
To the Editor: I’m appalled by Richard Head of the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s comments in Kevin Landrigan’s article “Bail reform change clears House committee.” Our Legislature is working to fix a disastrous bail law that was passed in 2018. This law allows people arrested for kidnapping, rape, domestic assault, and even murder, back on our streets just hours after their arrest. The law even directs bail commissioners to determine if a violent offender is held in jail or released on bail — not even a trained judge!
Not surprisingly, many high-risk offenders have committed additional crimes after being released, and many never show up to court for their hearings or trial. This law created a revolving door at local police departments and courthouses and the taxpayers are footing the bill for criminals who know that our state won’t hold them accountable anymore.
Fortunately, there is bipartisan support for a bill to amend this law before more innocent victims are harmed. So why are the courts standing in the way of this bill’s progress? They claim they will need $3 million to revert back to the process they followed just a couple of years ago. Passing this bill will reduce court time and resources, so we’re left wondering if judges don’t want to do their jobs, or if the courts are just using this popular bill to force the legislature to provide them with $3 million.
It’s time for the courts to stop playing games with public safety and people’s lives.