Tired of the bipartisan failure of leadership

To the Editor: I grew up in an era of leadership greatness. My children are growing up searching for it, longing for it. The nation is crying out for civility and leadership. Those who represent us are not cooperating.

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…