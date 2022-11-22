To the Editor: I grew up in an era of leadership greatness. My children are growing up searching for it, longing for it. The nation is crying out for civility and leadership. Those who represent us are not cooperating.
Winston Churchill rallied a nation with no chance of winning World War II by saying “This is not the end. It is not the beginning of the end. But it is perhaps the end of the beginning.”
JFK said, “Ask not what your country can do for you…”
Ronald Reagan said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
Back when Sen. Bob Packwood (R) was accused of harassing his aid, Sen. Orin Hatch (R) said, “I have known Bob Packwood all of my career. He is my friend. But if these allegations are true, he needs to resign immediately.”
None of these leaders led perfect lives. But when it was time to lead with dignity and humility, they did. But today? My children got to watch Rep. Rashida Tlaib at her victory party address her people saying, “We are going to impeach the [expletive]!”
Candidate Donald Trump said, “Well, I like people who don’t get captured.” (For the record, my father was a WWII POW.)
Nancy Pelosi, the first woman Speaker of the House, petulantly tore up President Trump’s speech at the State of the Union Address.
For all the legislation Sen. Ted Kennedy passed, I will always remember him wearing the neck brace while lying to us about Chappaquiddick.
America used to lead the world. Who will lead us now?
