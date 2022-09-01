Tired of endless rancor? Here’s an event for you

To the Editor: Are you tired of the political divisiveness and rancor in our country today but feel powerless to do anything about it? I am tired of it as well, but I have some good news, we can do something about it. Braver Angels is a national organization dedicated to bringing our country back together again.

Letter: Apology for those who refused vaccine

To the Editor: Joe Biden and Chris Pappas owe our soldiers, first responders, health care heroes, and many others an apology -- and their job back. Their unconstitutional vaccine mandate led to the termination of thousands of hard-working folks because government bureaucrats tried to force t…

