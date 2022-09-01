To the Editor: Are you tired of the political divisiveness and rancor in our country today but feel powerless to do anything about it? I am tired of it as well, but I have some good news, we can do something about it. Braver Angels is a national organization dedicated to bringing our country back together again.
Braver Angels is on a mission to bridge the political divide tearing our country apart and has an amazing array of tactics and techniques to teach people how to be able to have a civil discussion of any topic. These tactics and techniques can be used in your everyday life to help you surmount a difficult personal problem with a neighbor, co-worker or even a family member.
The N.H. Alliance of Braver Angels is holding a Zoom meeting this September to have a civil discussion of a divisive topic: abortion. The title of the meeting is “Roe vs. Wade Overturned: NH Speaks” and it is an opportunity for anyone in the state to offer an opinion, a story, or their perspective related to the recent SCOTUS decision and state policy around abortion.
So come join us in September for what promises to be a very informative meeting. The Zoom event is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 and is an opportunity for you to voice your thoughts or just come to listen. For more information and to register, email Martha Kruse at mkruse@braverangels.org.
