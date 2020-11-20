Evict the hobo jungle
To the Editor: I’ve had enough of our Manchester looking like a giant hobo jungle! As far as the courthouse tent city, if they think they have a right to state land, then have them move up to the fields at YDC and have a great winter! While you’re at it take all your friends from under the Amoskeag bridge with you.
I’m sick of seeing all the trash and discarded mattresses while I’m driving home from a hard day at work. But they wouldn’t know what that, is would they.
SAMY DAGHIR
Riverview Place, Manchester