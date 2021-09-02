To the Editor: The first day of school is days away and the Hooksett School Board is focusing on one data point to determine when masks should be required in our schools. Several other indicators, and public health recommendations, are being overlooked or even ignored.
On Friday, the CDC released information on an elementary school outbreak in California. An occasionally unmasked teacher contracted COVID-19. The transmission in one classroom was 50%. Risk correlated to how close a student was sitting to the teacher. Discussion of the incident included transmissibility of the delta variant and elevated risk for those who are unvaccinated, including young children.
While I hope that this will not occur in Hooksett, current data suggests the risk is high. Even highest, based on new cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days.
If a voluntary masking policy continues and the Hooksett schools experience transmission like the classroom in this report, affecting students, families, and beyond, the board will be viewed as willfully complicit. The board is not following the public health guidelines related to masking, not the CDC, the AAP, nor NH DPHS. Members have noted not being public health experts and have expressed concern about addressing health care issues in school. Yet, the experts’ recommendations for opening schools are side-stepped. It’s baffling and irresponsible. Does the board also dismiss mental health experts in supporting mental health in schools and preventing suicide?
Please reconsider the voluntary masking policy. Keep teachers, staff and students in school and healthy as possible.