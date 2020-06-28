Words to remember
To the Editor: As tensions rise amid continuing revelations of systemic racism in our culture and the understandable resultant anger expressed by blacks as well as by those both black and white at the violent acts of looting, rioting burning and defaming perpetuated by some, in protest, I ask that you google “Letter from Birmingham Jail” written in 1963 by Martin Luther King, Jr. and ponder this cogent, well-articulated and readable epistle that addressed then so many of the issues we face today: decades of injustice, the inter-relatedness of communities (Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle, Manchester); voting rights and processes, extremism in voice, thinking and action; and most importantly, modes of response (violence, apathy, ignoring and communal non-violence).
Reason and self-reflection need to replace unbridled passion and pernicious stereotypes.
Read the letter and consider the challenging notion of MLK’s “self-purification” step: talk to family and friends; be honest with yourself and prepare to participate in the necessarily sweeping cultural changes to benefit our country, ourselves and our children’s children.
In our seemingly chaotic, leaderless political present, we would do well to heed these words sent to brethren clergy almost 57 years ago.
ROBERT McMILLAN
Bedford