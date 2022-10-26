New party of Lincoln

To the Editor: In an online op-ed piece, Heather Cox Richardson reports of armed people “in tactical gear” standing at a ballot drop box, in Mesa, Arizona, which has begun early voting. Voter intimidation was the goal. One voter was falsely accused of being “a mule,” dropping in illegal ballots favoring Democrats. Baloney. Law enforcement officers arrived. The armed people left.

