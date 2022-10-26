To the Editor: In an online op-ed piece, Heather Cox Richardson reports of armed people “in tactical gear” standing at a ballot drop box, in Mesa, Arizona, which has begun early voting. Voter intimidation was the goal. One voter was falsely accused of being “a mule,” dropping in illegal ballots favoring Democrats. Baloney. Law enforcement officers arrived. The armed people left.
Cox Richardson details the history of voter intimidation, starting when, post-Civil War, Black men could vote and Southern Whites tried to interfere, instituting the Ku Klux Klan. She details federal legislation passed over decades, so we arrived at (as she ends her piece), “not the vision of the Confederates but that of Lincoln, working to create a government of laws, not of men, and of equal access to opportunity for all.”
What’s to object to? Except that radical Republicans (Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and now New Hampshire candidate for House Karoline Leavitt, who parrots Trump) are intent on screwing with Democracy as it has evolved. If they can whittle down Democratic voter numbers, perhaps they can have us a one-party system, essentially, and end the unpredictable representation of all. Honest Abe takes a beating.
Vote for the Democratic party ticket on November 8th, promoting the equality envisioned by Lincoln.