To the Editor: I’ve been called many things but never intolerant. In fact, my entire career has focused on seeking unity in diversity across faith traditions. In 2005, as Convener of the Souhegan Valley Interfaith Council, we joined with the Nashua Interfaith Council to sponsor the “To Hear How Others Pray” series. We brought together Christians (Protestant and Catholic), Muslims, Jews, as well as those from eastern traditions, to share their experience of prayer. The intent was to help highlight our common humanity beyond religious differences.
In 2016 and 2017, I reconvened the Council to sponsor the Under One Sky Interfaith Peace Walks. Again, people from many faith traditions joined together to walk creating a visual display of unity.
So, when Frederick Williams, in his June 29th letter called my June 23rd op-ed critical of the Southern Baptist Convention’s decision to no longer accept women into church leadership, intolerant, it was interesting.
Sitting with those of differing faiths, I’ve rarely agreed with all beliefs and practices. What felt different about the SBC decision was, in real time, the men in leadership were making a decision for and about the women, impacting all women but particularly those already serving in leadership, which seemed quite dismissive and disparaging.
Tolerance does not imply unilateral agreement. And I’m scarcely alone. I stand in good company with the likes of former President Jimmy Carter, (former SBC member) and Rev. Linda Barnes Popham who’s now receiving support, not just from around the US, but from around the world.
To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…