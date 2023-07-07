Tolerance does not imply unilateral agreement

To the Editor: I’ve been called many things but never intolerant. In fact, my entire career has focused on seeking unity in diversity across faith traditions. In 2005, as Convener of the Souhegan Valley Interfaith Council, we joined with the Nashua Interfaith Council to sponsor the “To Hear How Others Pray” series. We brought together Christians (Protestant and Catholic), Muslims, Jews, as well as those from eastern traditions, to share their experience of prayer. The intent was to help highlight our common humanity beyond religious differences.

 
Letter: Ending Roe and affirmative action are a good start

To the Editor: Good for the Supreme Court again erasing a travesty in judicial activism from our past. Last year it was pointing out the demonstrably true fact that there is no federal right to aborting babies in the U.S. Constitution, and this year it was ruling that any racism -- regardles…

