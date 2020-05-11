Too early to open salons
To the Editor: I am a licensed cosmetologist and I feel it is too soon to be opening salons. Safe social distancing was the first point for reopening criteria as defined in the Reopening Task Force Roadmap and we are one of the many businesses unable to socially distance.
Our voices — the voices of stylists and barbers who will be the ones putting our lives, the lives of our clients, and families at risk — were not fully heard due to the vote, recommendations, and guidelines being sent prior to the public comment period being completed.
Salons and barbershops are non-essential vanity services and cannot social distance. When Gov. Chris. Sununu’s policy director D.J. Bettencourt said there was no way to push out or pump the brakes on the reopening because there may be backlash, I was outraged. There is already backlash due to the negligence of the Reopening Task Force.
It feels as if this decision was made hastily, and the result of a poor decision-making process is going forward because of a fear of saying “we made a mistake.” The bigger mistake is going to be not reevaluating and having cases increase, while NH residents may die as a result.
HEATHER MAZERSKI
Hillsboro