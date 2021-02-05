Far to go, long to wait

To the Editor: The state may vow to scrap the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), but it also needs to focus on the elderly citizens in northern New Hampshire. Initially group 1-b was intended to include those 75 and older. By expanding that group to include those 65 and older, many of those 75 and older have been victimized by a cumbersome system which has misfired at their expense. They’ve been left without appointments for a first dose or with appointments for a first dose as late as March 26th, which will require round trip travel of approximately 100 miles.

ARTHUR DAVIS

Bethlehem

