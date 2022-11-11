To the Editor: The head of vegetation management for Eversource, Bob Allen, needs to take a ride around the neighborhoods of Plaistow to see for himself how many healthy trees are slated for destruction that do not threaten the power lines. At this time, we should be making every effort to retain mature trees in our neighborhoods for all of the benefits they offer.
Have people already forgotten how hot it was last summer? Tree shade can reduce the temperature in your yard by 15 degrees. I do not want to pay for costly and unnecessary tree work totaling many millions and paid for by us, New Hampshire ratepayers.
The recent tree work I have observed seems excessive in light of the ridiculous price hikes we are suddenly expected to absorb.
From what I have researched, the vast majority of outages are caused by trees falling in heavily wooded rural areas, not within our neighborhoods.
Therefore, I am asking Bob Allen to say no to customers who are simply tired of raking leaves in order to take advantage of “free” tree service that we all end up paying for.
