Clearing trees in suburbs destroys summer shade

To the Editor: The head of vegetation management for Eversource, Bob Allen, needs to take a ride around the neighborhoods of Plaistow to see for himself how many healthy trees are slated for destruction that do not threaten the power lines. At this time, we should be making every effort to retain mature trees in our neighborhoods for all of the benefits they offer.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
