Toothless mask use requirements do little
To the Editor: Several major retailers, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart and others, recently announced that masks are now “required” in their facilities. Great news!
OH, but wait, now they announce that they will not enforce that rule because it may upset some customers and cause some confrontations.
Well guess what retailers, you have now upset me, and I’ll find some other retail facilities to spend my money. “Never make a rule you cannot or will not enforce.” It makes a mockery of the rule. Like saying “do not walk on the grass” and doing nothing when everyone continues to do so.
Look up the definition of “required.”
BOB SCHEIFELE
Erion Drive, Nashua