Sullivan’s total malarkey
To the Editor: This year I made two resolutions. The first, not romancing Victoria Secret models, I’ve somehow managed to keep. The second, not reading Kathy Sullivan’s op-ed articles, was broken on Sunday. Biden being represented as a spring after winter was the biggest jumbo of malarkey I’ve ever seen. Keystone workers wake up more frightened than she. Most tax paying Americans, especially those in border states, wake more frightened than she.
If Donald Trump Jr. had pulled the same stunts as Hunter Biden, she and the liberal quacks would have a field day. Every bit of nonsense in her article can be argued. May God watch over us until 2024.
JOE HUBISZ
Bradford