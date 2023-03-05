Tough talk from Lynch is wrong path in Ukraine
To the Editor: New Hampshire has now unfortunately joined the ranks of states that have, in the tradition of Dick Cheney, an ex-politician screaming to send other people’s money and children to war.
To the Editor: New Hampshire has now unfortunately joined the ranks of states that have, in the tradition of Dick Cheney, an ex-politician screaming to send other people’s money and children to war.
I could not find any record of John “Rambo” Lynch’s military service. I also was unable to find out if any of his children are serving in harm’s way, or ever have.
I’m sure there aren’t many of his “elite” Ivy League students, who probably hate the military and the USA in general, who are willing to step up to the plate and march off to another senseless war in a corrupt foreign country.
Perhaps Lynch is trying to cash in on some of that Ukraine money that was given to the Bidens. Lynch admires Zelenskyy the Welfare Czar — give me more money American taxpayers! — so much, he says “We should do more.” In that case, lead by example, tough guy. Send your family members to die and donate your Ivy League salary to pay for it.
My apologies to Sylvester Stallone.
A. WAYNE POWERS
Bedford
