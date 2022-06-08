To the Editor: After reading Monday morning’s Union Leader my blood pressure was raised to a new high. While my sympathies go out to Jamie Raskin for his personal tragedy, his support for the Jan. 6th show trial and Liz Cheney’s claim that “our democracy is at risk” makes me view these members of the Washington cancer with deep contempt.
My question is, who is really putting our republic at risk? Arrests are made without regard to the rule of law, people are made to rot in jail with blatant disregard to the Bill of Rights, threats are constantly being issued from our supposed elected officials that we must talk and think a certain way or we will suffer a similar fate.
The recent sham trial and not guilty verdict in the trial of Hillary Clinton’s lawyer in front of a Washington partisan jury, was a joke. So I ask the American public, Who is really undermining the rule of law in these United States? Who is really running the show in Washington?
The Jan 6th committee is a toxic show trial straight out of the communist’s playbook. Currently nothing good is coming out of Washington, the Constitution is being shredded. The Jan 6th committee is a preemptive strike against the American people and put on view to send a message. Jan 6th was loud and noisy, but the soft drip, drip of our eroded rights is far more frightening.
