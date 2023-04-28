Traditional Medicare doesn’t yet cover our long-term care

To the Editor: Traditional Medicare does not cover long-term care. If you are a middle income person on traditional Medicare needing assistance with activities like dressing, bathing and using the bathroom, then you are responsible for the costs. Traditional Medicare does not cover these items in your home or in a nursing home facility. Long-term care may also include home-delivered meals, adult day health care, and other services.

