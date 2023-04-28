Traditional Medicare doesn’t yet cover our long-term care
To the Editor: Traditional Medicare does not cover long-term care. If you are a middle income person on traditional Medicare needing assistance with activities like dressing, bathing and using the bathroom, then you are responsible for the costs. Traditional Medicare does not cover these items in your home or in a nursing home facility. Long-term care may also include home-delivered meals, adult day health care, and other services.
You may be eligible for this care through Medicaid, or you can choose to buy private long-term care insurance. However, according to the link “House bill would create Medicare personal care benefit (mcknightshomecare.com)”, Rep Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Rep Debbie Dingell (D-MI) are cosponsoring legislation that would provide several services including a personal care benefit that would allow 12 hours per week of personal care services for up to 90 days per year.
The name of the proposed legislation is “Expanding Care in the Home” and this is a big deal. This is a step towards assisting middle income with their long-term care needs without “spending down” to the Medicaid total asset limit of $2,500 and a max monthly allowance of $74 per month for a single person. This proposed legislation would allow middle income patients to live at home and maintain their dignity by allowing a modest benefit from traditional Medicare.
Please contact your U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster or Chris Pappas and urge them to support the long-term Care benefits proposed by this legislation.