Transgender athletes erase progress for girls
To the Editor: All four Democrats who comprise our federal delegation support transgender male athletes competing against biological females in school athletics. My two granddaughters want to know why they have to compete against boys in high school track and field and will in all probability not only lose their ability to compete but also any chance to attend college under an athletic scholarship.
None of our legislators have provided an answer to this other than canned political talking points about LGBTQ+ rights. How about girl rights!
“… girls competing against boys know the outcome before the race even starts: They can’t win. Boys will always have physical advantages over girls. That’s the reason we have women’s sports,” said Christiana Holcomb, legal counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom.
Moms and dads should oppose this inequity. Make your voices known. If your athlete daughter is in middle or high school then email the state Department of Education’s commissioner. If she is in college: contact the college president and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Most importantly, contact your legislators and demand answers.
Tell me folks. What should I tell my grandkids? What would you tell your daughters?
MICHAEL F. KENNEY
Hillsboro