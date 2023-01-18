To the Editor: At October’s State Board of Education meeting, I asked about the process for revising Education Regulation 306, which defines the minimum standards for our public schools. Chairman Andrew Cline and Commissioner Frank Edelblut directed me to the Department of Education website. After much searching, and a few dead ends, I was able to find the “Administrative Rules” page. This was not easy to navigate to but at least I thought my questions might be answered.
I was able to read the Ed 306 regulations, but there was no information on how they are being revised. I went back to the state Board of Education in December to share how difficult it had been to still not find the information I was looking for, and I am still left with a lot of questions.
What is this revision process going to look like? When and where are the meetings for the revision taking place, and where are the minutes posted? Have any public hearings been scheduled? What is the timeline for approving and adopting the proposed changes to the standards?
These standards touch every single aspect of our schools, so where, when, and how can educators, administrators, and any interested citizen share their input on them? So far this process has been hardly transparent. As a retired public high school teacher, taxpayer, and concerned citizen, I think more needs to be done to ensure that everyone is able to be a part of this important discussion.