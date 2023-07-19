Trisciani would make great Manchester mayor

To the Editor: I am thrilled to extend my personal endorsement to June Trisciani for mayor of Manchester. I’ve had the privilege of working closely with June during her tenure as chair of the planning board and I’ve seen firsthand her leadership and dedication to our city as our representative for alderman at-large.

Monday, July 17, 2023
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Friday, July 14, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Sunday, July 09, 2023