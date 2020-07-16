Lewandowski claim is news to brewery cited

To the Editor: A few days ago an acquaintance mentioned to me that the Portsmouth Brewery, a business I co-founded 29 years ago and continue to operate, was mentioned in an op-ed written by Corey Lewandowski, senior advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Specifically, Mr. Lewandowski stated “New Hampshire businesses like the Portsmouth Brewery announced new bonuses and investments as a result of the Trump tax cuts.” That was news to me. I will give Mr. Lewandowski the benefit of the doubt and suggest that perhaps he has my business confused with another, although we’re the only one in New Hampshire that goes by that name.

Regardless, we made no such announcement. To be honest, government tax policy is pretty low on the list of factors that impact how we run our business, far behind the things that most restaurant owners are focused on: providing a quality experience for guests; maintaining high standards for food, beverage and service; providing a safe and fair workplace for staff; managing costs and expenses; and being valued and valuable members of the communities we serve.

I am not writing today about politics; I’m always happy to discuss political matters while perched on a barstool. This is about setting the record straight.

PETER EGELSTRON

Portsmouth

