Trump and Republicans best for New Hampshire
To the Editor: In the frenzy that has gone on since President Donald Trump won the 2016 election, the Democratic Party, and their enablers in the media have done everything in their power to delegitimize him with no regard for what they have done to the country. False charge after false charge was leveled at the President, and the worst types of smears (Nazi, racist, white supremacist) tossed around with out a shred of evidence.
Democrats have stood in solidarity with rioters who are destroying property and making life miserable for the residents of many of our cities (thankfully it hasn’t happened here yet). They constantly accuse Trump of not being willing to accept election results when it is they who won’t accept them. Now they are talking about adding 2 new states (D.C. and Puerto Rico) in order to win control of the Senate and expanding the Supreme Court because they no longer control it.
President Trump is bombastic and can be offensive, but he has governed as he said he would and has kept all campaign promises he has been able to. Prior to COVID-19, we had the best economy of our lifetimes. He could have done much more without the hysterical opposition of the Democrats in Congress.
The Democrats’ behavior is destructive and un-American. Their ideas are wrong for America in general and even worse for New Hampshire. Tell them what you think by voting them out in November.
WILLIAM DRISCOLL
Kidder Street, Manchester