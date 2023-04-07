To the Editor: In his op-ed of April 4, Russell Hodgkins of Amherst claims that the rioters who attacked our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were “mostly peaceful.” Really? Were the 140 police officers who were injured that day injured by peaceful protesters? Was it peaceful protesters who dragged Metro D.C. police officer Michael Fanone down the Capitol steps, beat him with pipes, shocked him, and left him with a heart attack, permanent brain injuries, and burns?
Mr. Hodgkins goes on to claim that the Jan. 6 rioters “weren’t really breaking the law.” If that’s so, then why have hundreds of them been convicted of crimes including assaulting police officers, obstructing an official government proceeding, using a deadly weapon, and seditious conspiracy against our government?
On Jan. 6, 2021, more than 2,000 Donald Trump supporters attacked police, smashed and battered their way into our Capitol, ransacked offices, defecated in public spaces, and hunted for members of Congress. More than 1,000 of them have been arrested so far, with more arrests expected. More than 500 rioters have pleaded guilty, and about 220 have been sentenced to prison. To claim that the Jan. 6 rioters were “peaceful protesters” who broke no laws is Orwellian nonsense.