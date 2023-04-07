MAGA apologist left out few things about Jan. 6

To the Editor: In his op-ed of April 4, Russell Hodgkins of Amherst claims that the rioters who attacked our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were “mostly peaceful.” Really? Were the 140 police officers who were injured that day injured by peaceful protesters? Was it peaceful protesters who dragged Metro D.C. police officer Michael Fanone down the Capitol steps, beat him with pipes, shocked him, and left him with a heart attack, permanent brain injuries, and burns?

